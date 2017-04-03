Fatal Crash Near Thayne

A 36-year-old Jackson man died in a crash near Thayne, Wyoming last week.

According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, 36-year-old Gabriel Martinez Cortez died in a crash that occurred at about 9:52 p.m. on March 26, 2017 on US Highway 89 at mile post 97–approximately three miles south of Thayne.

Cortez was driving a 1990 Acura Legend passenger car traveling north on US 89 when he failed to properly negotiate a left-hand curve in the highway. The Acura crossed the centerline into southbound US 89 and drifted off the west shoulder. He overcorrected the Acura to the right sending the vehicle into a spin. During the spin, the car tipped and rolled multiple times.

Cortez was not wearing his seat belt and was ejected, sustaining fatal injuries on scene.

Failing to maintain a single lane of travel is being investigated as the contributing factor in this crash that marked the 20th highway fatality in Wyoming for 2017. There were 11 fatalities during this same time period in 2016, 23 in 2015, and 26 in 2014.