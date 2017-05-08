Fatal Rock Springs Fire Still Under Investigation

The investigation into a fire that took the life of a Rock Springs woman over the weekend is ongoing.

Shirley Kelley, age 72, died in a fire that occurred shortly before 2 p.m. on Saturday at 3732 Peregrine Street in Rock Springs.

Deputies were first to arrive on scene, followed closely by city officers and firefighters from the Rock Springs Fire Department. Kelley was still inside the residence and, despite first responders’ efforts to rescue her, was unable to escape.

Sweetwater County Coroner Dale Majhanovich said today that the cause of death is likely asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.

Rock Springs Fire Department Chief Jim Wamsley said the fire is still actively under investigation at this time. The Rock Springs Fire Department is working closely with the Wyoming State Fire Marshal’s Office in the investigation. Wamsley said any fire resulting in a fatality is reported to the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Deputy Sheriff Chris Sutton, who was the first county officer to respond to the scene, suffered severe smoke inhalation and was treated at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell said today that Deputy Sutton is recovering at home and has been provided time off in order to heal.