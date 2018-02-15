Febraury 15th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday – Increasing clouds, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.
Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Saturday Night – Patchy blowing snow between 8 pm and 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Patchy blowing snow before 10 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Sunday Night – Snow likely, mainly after 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Washington’s Birthday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 25.
Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5. Blustery.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 21.
Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
