February 10th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. North northeast wind 9 to 13 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 13 to 17 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 39. West wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.