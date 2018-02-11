February 11th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Sunny, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. South southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the evening.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 37. West wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy.

Thursday – Sunny, with a high near 40.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22.