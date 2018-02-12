February 12th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 33. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow showers before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 14. Blustery, with an east northeast wind 6 to 16 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 40. West wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 24. West southwest wind around 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Friday – Sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 20. Breezy.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.