February 13th Sweetwater County Weather

Today-Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Light west wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight-Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. West southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday – Sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Sunday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.