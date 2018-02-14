February 14th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Blustery, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Breezy, with a west wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 20. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 16. Breezy.

Washington’s Birthday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31. Blustery.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12. Blustery.