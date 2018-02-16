February 16th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Windy, with a west wind 22 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Cloudy, with a low around 17. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Washington’s Birthday – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24. North wind 10 to 14 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -1.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.