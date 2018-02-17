February 17th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Windy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Windy, with a southwest wind 16 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday – A 40 percent chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow between 3 pm and 4 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Snow showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 15. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Washington’s Birthday – Snow showers likely, mainly before 11 am. Cloudy, with a high near 20. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches possible.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -2. North northeast wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 16. West wind 9 to 14 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -5.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 21.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 5.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.