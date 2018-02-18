February 18th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Snow likely, mainly after 4 pm. Patchy blowing snow before 7 am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to near 43 by noon, then falling to around 35 during the remainder of the day. Windy, with a west southwest wind 27 to 32 mph decreasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tonight – Snow. Low around 10. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible.

Monday Washington’s Birthday – Snow. High near 13. Wind chill values as low as -10. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. East northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 13. North wind 7 to 11 mph becoming west in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -6. West wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 20.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 2.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.