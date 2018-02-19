February 19th Sweetwater County Weather

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11:00 p.m. THIS EVENING… Today – Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Temperature rising to near 10 by 10 am, then falling to around 4 during the remainder of the day. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible.

Tonight – A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -7. Wind chill values as low as -20. East northeast wind 8 to 13 mph becoming light east after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New snow accumulation of less than one inch possible.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming west 11 to 16 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -8. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 14. West wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around -2. West southwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 21.

Thursday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 3.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 26.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

Saturday Nght – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.