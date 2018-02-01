February 1st Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Friday – Patchy blowing snow before 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west southwest wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow showers after 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph.

Saturday – Patchy blowing snow before 10 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Windy, with a west wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph.

Saturday Night – Patchy blowing snow between 10 pm and 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph.

Sunday – Patchy blowing snow between 7 am and 9 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow after 5 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy.

Monday – A chance of snow before 9 am, then a chance of rain between 9 am and 4 pm, then a slight chance of rain and snow after 4 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.