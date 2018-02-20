February 20th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the morning.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 6 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South wind around 6 mph.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. East wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.

Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.