February 20th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 13. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph.
Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around -9. Wind chill values as low as -20. West southwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 15. Wind chill values as low as -20. North northwest wind around 6 mph becoming south in the morning.
Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around -4. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind around 6 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 19. Light and variable wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 2. South wind around 6 mph.
Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 23. East wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the morning.
Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15.
Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 14. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.
