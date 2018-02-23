February 23rd Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Scattered snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -10. East northeast wind around 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight – Scattered snow showers, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – Patchy blowing snow after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 22. Wind chill values as low as -20. Windy, with a west wind 18 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 4. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Sunday – Patchy blowing snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Windy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 24 to 29 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph.

Sunday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 10. Breezy, with a southwest wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 5.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.