February 24th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 2 pm. Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -25. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 11 pm. Patchy blowing snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 1. Wind chill values as low as -15. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Sunday – Patchy blowing snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 26. Wind chill values as low as -20. Windy, with a west wind 21 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Sunday Night – Patchy blowing snow before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday – A 30 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 10.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 33.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.