February 25th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Patchy blowing snow after 9 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -20. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8. Wind chill values as low as -10. West southwest wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday – A 20 percent chance of snow after 11 am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 34. Wind chill values as low as -5. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Monday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9. West wind 9 to 11 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 18 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Friday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.