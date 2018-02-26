Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind around 8 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Friday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. Breezy.
Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy.
Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.
Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 31.
Be the first to comment on "February 26th Sweetwater County Forecast"