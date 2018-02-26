February 26th Sweetwater County Forecast

Today – A 20 percent chance of snow after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Wind chill values as low as -10. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A 20 percent chance of snow before 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west southwest in the morning.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Wind chill values as low as zero. West wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. South southwest wind 8 to 11 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 36. South wind around 8 mph.