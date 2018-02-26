February 26th Sweetwater County Updated Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
This Afternoon
A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind around 10 mph.
Tonight
Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind around 7 mph.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.
Thursday
Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 9 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Friday
A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.
Friday Night
A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.
Saturday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
