February 26th Sweetwater County Updated Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County updated seven day forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:

This Afternoon A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Tonight Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 13. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 29. West wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming south after midnight.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 35. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Friday A 20 percent chance of rain after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy.

Friday Night A 20 percent chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Breezy.

Saturday Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 30.