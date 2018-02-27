Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 30. Breezy, with a west wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.
Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 16 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. South wind 6 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. South wind around 11 mph.
Friday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 32.
Saturday Night – A 20 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 12.
Sunday – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 29.
Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 8.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27.
Be the first to comment on "February 27th Sweetwater County Weather"