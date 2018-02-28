February 28th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.

Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.