February 28th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 30. Wind chill values as low as zero. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. West wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.
Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Wind chill values as low as zero. South wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Friday – A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly after 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Friday Night – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 40. South southwest wind 9 to 14 mph.
Saturday Night – A 50 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20.
Sunday – A 30 percent chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. Breezy.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8. Breezy.
Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 26.
Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 33.
