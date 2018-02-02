February 2nd Sweetwater County Seven Day Forecast

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight – A chance of rain and snow between midnight and 2 am, then a chance of snow after 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Windy, with a west wind 28 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Windy, with a west wind 23 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph.

Sunday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy, with a west wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Breezy, with a west wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Monday – A chance of snow before 10 am, then a chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Breezy.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Wednesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.