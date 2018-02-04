February 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.

Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.

Friday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.