February 4th Sweetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Windy, with a west wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph.
Tonight – A slight chance of rain and snow between 11 pm and 2 am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday – A chance of rain and snow showers before 3 pm, then a slight chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday Night –Mostly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. West wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 45. Breezy.
Thursday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.
Friday – A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.
Friday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.
Saturday –Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.
