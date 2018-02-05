February 5th Sweetwater County Weather

Today – A slight chance of rain and snow showers before 11 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Breezy, with a west wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%. Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tuesday – Partly sunny, with a high near 37. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 23. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 47.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 40. Breezy.

Friday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Saturday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 37.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 15.