February 7th Sweeetwater County Weather

Here is your Sweetwater County seven day weather forecast from the National Weather Service, Riverton, Wyoming:
Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.
Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.
Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.
Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 35.
Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.
Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy.
Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.
Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 35.
