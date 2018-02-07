February 7th Sweeetwater County Weather

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Thursday – Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Thursday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. West wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday – A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 30.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 8.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 35.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Monday – A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 39. Windy.

Monday Night – A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19. Blustery.