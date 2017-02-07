Felix Susich (September 3, 1931 – February 5, 2017)

Felix Susich, 85, was born in Winton, Wyoming on September 3, 1931 to Felix and Regina (Tadevich) Susich. The family returned to Croatia in 1934 and Felix returned to the Rock Springs area in 1950. As a young man he was an electrician. He also served in the Army from 1955-1957.

He married Miriam Boylan in 1960 and they were later divorced. They moved to Lander in 1962. He worked as an auto body repairman in Rock Springs and Lander area for over fifty years. He owned his own business in Lander, Felix’s Body and Glass Shop, until he retired in the late eighty’s.

He is survived by his two children, Paul Susich of Thornton, Colorado, Sheila Hill and husband Jon of Rock Springs, three grandchildren, Jon Hill, Jake Susich, and Kadence Hill. He is also survived by his two sisters, Tilda Porenta and Vida Jacovich, two brothers, Steve Susich (Dragica) and Victor Susich, and several nieces and nephews.

He is preceeded in death by his parents, one brother Dominic Susich, and one niece Mary Ann (Porenta) Wilbert.

Cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later date.