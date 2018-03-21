Fifty-Four UW Student-Athletes Earn Fall Academic All-Mountain West Honors

COLORADO Springs, Colo. (March 21, 2018) – The Mountain West announced its Fall 2017 Academic All-Conference Team on Wednesday, and the University of Wyoming had 54 student-athletes named to this year’s team.

Wyoming’s 54 members ranks seventh among Mountain West institutions. Boise State led the way with 73 student-athletes named to the team, followed by New Mexico with 66 and Utah State with 64. Just ahead of UW was Fresno State at 60, Colorado State with 57 and Nevada with 55.

The breakdown by sport of Wyoming’s Fall Academic All-Conference honorees includes: 17 football student-athletes, 14 in soccer, 11 from volleyball, and six each in both men’s and women’s cross country.

There were 31 Cowgirls named this year’s team and 23 Cowboys. The Wyoming sophomore class led the way with 18 honorees. There were 17 Wyoming juniors, 10 seniors and 9 freshmen who earned this year’s honor.

A league-record 618 student-athletes have been named to the Fall 2017 Academic All-Mountain West team. Fall sports include men’s and women’s cross country, football, women’s soccer and women’s volleyball. The mark surpasses the previous Conference record of 614 fall-semester honorees, set during the 2016-17 academic year.

To be eligible for selection, student-athletes must have completed at least one academic term at the member institution while maintaining a cumulative grade point average of 3.0 or better, and be a starter or significant contributor on their athletic team.