The clothing store Fiish, located in White Mountain Mall, is closing later this month.

Owner Justin Bosh says the store is closing on January 15th. Bosh said the store has been slow over the past year and a half and has not been able to recover after a decline in the local economy.

The store employs two people, both of which will be transferred to Wireless Ware in White Mountain Mall which is also owned by Bosh.