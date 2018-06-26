Film Crew Visits Sweetwater County

A film crew with the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Project is currently in Sweetwater County filming a documentary on the Greater Little Mountain area.

The project is lead by Nick Doberic, the Wyoming Field Representative for the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Project, with the main focus of the documentary highlighting the many local residents, businesses and groups who make up the Greater Little Mountain Coalition and the work they do.

The Greater Little Mountain Coalition began nearly 20 years ago with a group of southwestern Wyoming hunters, anglers, oilfield workers, miners, and outdoorsmen and women who have spent many long, tireless hours working to protect one of the state’s more beloved places, The Greater Little Mountain Area.

The Coalition began working with the Bureau of Land Management In early 2000, as a way to limit the leasing and drilling that may threaten the areas prized big game herds and cold-water fisheries. These efforts, aided by a number of reforms were adopted by the BLM in 2010 to further encourage a community-driven solution to resolving oil and gas conflicts on nearby public lands. This resulted in a widely-supported proposal that, in turn, provided a safeguard for much of Little Mountain’s big game habitat and fisheries, while still allowing for responsible development.

The film crew plans to be in the area filming for the until Wednesday and when finished, the video will be placed on the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Project Facebook page as well as those of the groups involved in the project.