Final Free Chamber Roundtable Lunch Coming Up May 2nd

The next Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce Roundtable is coming up on Wednesday, May 2nd at Commerce Bank of Wyoming. The event, which features a no charge lunch provided by Commerce Bank, will run from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. this will be the final Small Business Roundtable of the Spring Session.

This month’s Roundtable will feature a talk and discussion from Manufacturing Works. According to a Chamber new release, “Manufacturing Works is a Wyoming based Not-for-Profit organization whose services help not only the Manufacturing companies but Small Businesses such as yourself”.

The topic for this month’s presentation will be “How Can Manufacturing Works Help your Business Succeed?”

To RSVP please click here or contact the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce.