Final Regular Season High School Football Poll Is Out

This Friday and Saturday will mark the end of the Wyoming high school football regular season. Many final games will determine playoff seedings for next week’s playoffs.

Going into the final week of play, here is week number eight of the WyoPreps.com Coach’s and Media Football Poll.

No changes in the 4A Poll with undefeated Sheridan on top followed by Casper Natrona, Cheyenne East, Casper Kelly Walsh and Gillette’s Thunder Basin. Rock Springs did not receive any votes in this week’s poll. The Tigers travel to second rated Casper Natrona on Friday.

In the 3A rankings, Green River remains number three this week behind number one, and undefeated, Star Valley. Torrington again is in the second spot. The Wolves will host top rated Star Valley Friday night with the 4A West Conference title on the line. Douglas and Cody round out the top five.

Glenrock still leads the 2A Poll. Mountain View is once again number two with Big Piney tied for third with Wheatland. Greybull rounds out the top five.

The 1A Poll has Cokeville in the number one position followed by Pine Bluffs, Big Horn, Upton-Sundance and Southeast.

And in the 6-Man Poll, Kaycee is the top vote getter with Farson-Eden still in the number two position. Burlington, Little Snake River and Midwest round out the top five.

For the voting breakdown and to see the complete poll, go to WyoPreps.com.