Final Santa Saturday and Free Carriage Rides Tomorrow

The final Santa Saturday in Downtown Rock Springs is upon us, making this the last chance to see Santa at the Rock Springs Historical Museum and get a free carriage ride in Downtown Rock Springs this holiday season.

Santa Claus will be at the Rock Springs Historical Museum, located at 201 B Street, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This provides photo opportunities and the chance for kids to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.

Visits to Santa are free to the public.

Free carriage rides in Downtown Rock Springs also take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The line for the carriage rides starts outside the Historic Train Depot at 501 S Main Street.