Final Touches On Elk Street and Dewar Drive

The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be finishing up work on manholes and pavement markings this week on Elk Street and Dewar Drive.
Motorists can expect periodic lane closures throughout this week and into the weekend. WYDOT requests that local traffic drive cautiously, be alert in these areas and plan accordingly.
For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.
