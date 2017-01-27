Latest

Final Weekend To Take In Actors’ Mission’s “God’s Favorite”

TOPICS:

January 27, 2017

This is the final weekend to see the Actors’ Mission’s latest production, God’s Favorite, by Neil Simon and directed by Darin J. Counts. Performances will be Friday, Saturday nights at 7:00 pm with a Sunday matinee at 2:00 pm. All performances will take place at the Elk’s Lodge on C Street.  There is no admission charged and a free meal will be served one hour prior to each performance.300x250_wwcc_fall_2016

God’s Favorite follows successful Long Island businessman Joe Benjamin who is a modern-day ‘Job’ with a demanding wife, ungrateful children and wise-cracking household employees. Just when it seems things couldn’t get any worse, he is visited by Sidney Lipton, a.k.a. A Messenger from God with a mission: test Joe’s faith and report back to “the Boss”.  The jokes and Tests of Faith fly fast and furious as Neil Simon spins a contemporary morality tale like no other in this hilarious comedy.

God's Favorite

