It’s Finally Here, The Day For Cowboys vs BYU In The Poinsettia Bowl

December 21, 2016

The Wyoming Cowboy football teams will make their first bowl appearance since 2011 when they take on the BYU Cougars in the Poinsettia Bowl in San Diego.  This will be the first appearance in the Poinsettia Bowl for the 8-5 Pokes although it will not be the first time Wyoming  has played in a bowl game in San Diego.

The Pokes played in back to back Holiday Bowls in 1987 and 1988.   It will be the 14th bowl appearance for Wyoming football,  who have a 6-7 overall bowl record.

Tonight’s game will mark the first time that Wyoming and BYU (8-4) have met in a bowl game.  It will also mark the first time that Wyoming has played 14 games in a single football season.

Tonight’s Wyoming vs. BYU  game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 1360 KRKK beginning at 6:00 pm with kickoff at 7:00 pm.  It will also be streamed on line at 1360KRKK.com..

