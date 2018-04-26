Finally The Big Day Arrives for Former Cowboy QB Josh Allen

Today Former Wyoming quarterback Josh Allen will find out what NFL team he will be playing with… maybe.

Draft guru Mel Kiper has Allen being the top pick in this year’s NFL Draft and going to the Cleveland Browns. The NFL Network’s Mike Maycock has Allen has the number five pick and ending up in Buffalo after the Bills trade up in a deal with Indianapolis.

Other NFL mock draft experts have Allen being drafted as either the first or second quarterback picked but then being traded to a variety of teams.

The NFL draft will get underway at 6:00 p.m. tonight.

