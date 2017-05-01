Fire Alarm At RSHS

Update 1:26 pm: A fire alarm was triggered at Rock Springs High School around 1 p.m. The Rock Springs Police Department and the Rock Springs Fire Department entered the high school and were able to clear the building. The Wyoming Highway Patrol also assisted in clearing the building.

All students were accounted for during the evacuation, and students were allowed back in the building shortly before 1:30 p.m.

We’ll relay more information as it becomes available.