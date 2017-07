A fire reported in the Lost Dog area of Flaming Gorge is now contained.

The Sweetwater County Fire Department and Green River Fire Department responded to the blaze today and contained the blaze. The fire burned approximately six acres.

Another blaze which was originally believed to be burning in Sweetwater County was found to be across the border in Colorado, approximately 12 miles north of Hayden, Colorado. At last report, that fire has grown to 120 acres with no containment.