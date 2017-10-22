Fire crews are currently fighting a wildland fire which is burning east of Rock Springs.
According to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian, crews have responded to a fire along the railroad tracks near I-80 mile markers 152 to 158 in the Tipton area.
As of 7 p.m., the blaze is estimated at 200 acres in size. Crews from Sweetwater County Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Rock Springs BLM, Wamsutter Fire Department, and Carbon County Fire Department have repsonded with a total of 11 wildland fire engines and five water tenders.
We will provide more information when it is made availablle.
Be the first to comment on "Wildland Fire Burning East of Rock Springs"