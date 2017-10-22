Wildland Fire Burning East of Rock Springs

Fire crews are currently fighting a wildland fire which is burning east of Rock Springs.

According to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian, crews have responded to a fire along the railroad tracks near I-80 mile markers 152 to 158 in the Tipton area.

As of 7 p.m., the blaze is estimated at 200 acres in size. Crews from Sweetwater County Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Rock Springs BLM, Wamsutter Fire Department, and Carbon County Fire Department have repsonded with a total of 11 wildland fire engines and five water tenders.

We will provide more information when it is made availablle.