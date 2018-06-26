Fire Crews Respond To Fire North of Rock Springs (View Photos Here)

Multiple structures burned in a fire north of Rock Springs this afternoon after a fire pushed by strong winds caused the fire to move rapidly.

Fire crews responded to the corner of Sonata Lane and Melody Drive today at about 3:15 p.m. to the report of a fire. High winds quickly spread the fire throughout the area as units were arriving. The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Wyoming Highway Patrol, and Rock Springs Police Department closed roads in the area as a safety precaution.

As of 5 p.m., fire crews from Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Sweetwater County Fire Department, Rock Springs Fire Department and BLM Fire had the fire was under control and suppression and overhaul efforts continued.

At least four structures and two vehicles were lost in the blaze. Fire crews were unable to provide an exact cause of the fire, saying only that “the fire is still under investigation”.

At this time the fire crews are unaware of any injuries resulting from this fire.



















