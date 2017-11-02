Fire Extinguisher And Smoke Alarm Recall

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a safety recall impacting more than 40 million fire extinguishers in the U.S. and Canada.

According to the recall notice the fire extinguishers can become clogged or require excessive force to discharge and can fail to activate during a fire emergency. In addition, the nozzle can detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.

The recall involves 134 models of Kidde fire extinguishers manufactured between January 1, 1973 and August 15, 2017, including models that were previously recalled in March 2009 and February 2015.

To view the full recall notice and view a list of recalled products click here.

There have been approximately 391 reports of failed or limited activation or nozzle detachment, including the fatality, approximately 16 injuries, including smoke inhalation and minor burns, and approximately 91 reports of property damage. Consumers should immediately contact Kidde to request a free replacement fire extinguisher and for instructions on returning the recalled unit.

Kidde Fire Safety Products has released a list of Fire Extinguishers and a Smoke Detector that the company is recalling due to product malfunctions. That list can be found here.

Kidde Fire Safety Products can be contacted toll-free at 855-271-0773 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET Saturday and Sunday, or online at www.kidde.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” for more information.