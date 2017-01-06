Fire Reported At Basic Energy in Wamsutter

A building at Basic Energy Services in Wamsutter is currently on fire.

Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian said no injuries have been reported in the blaze, which was reported around 3 p.m.

Basic Energy is located at 512 Riner Avenue in Wamsutter.

One building is fully engulfed, and crews will likely be on scene all night.

Sweetwater County Fire, Carbon County Fire, and the Wamsutter Fire Department have all responded to the blaze.

No other information is available at this time.