Fire Restrictions For Ashley National Forest In Effect July 2nd

Vernal, Utah – Fire restrictions on the Ashley National Forest will be in effect starting Monday, July 2nd. Current and forecasted weather, coupled with extremely dry conditions have created substantial hazardous fire potential.

Restrictions for the Forest include prohibition of:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure that is provided by the Forest Service within a designated area.

EXCEPT: Fires are allowed in constructed, permanent fire pits or fire grates within developed Forest Service campgrounds, picnic areas, and recreation sites. Petroleum-fueled stoves, lanterns, or heating devices that meet the fire underwriter’s specifications for safety are allowed.

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared to of all flammable material.

Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order.

Cutting, grinding or welding in areas of vegetation.

Fire crews will be completing additional patrols during this time; however, visitors are encouraged to exercise extreme caution with any type of activity that could start a wildfire. If you do have a fire within an allowed facility as outlined in the exceptions above, please strictly adhere to the following precautions:

Always have a full bucket of water close to the campfire

Always have a shovel on hand and available

Always put the campfire out when you entire for the night or leave camp

Always drown the fire, stir the ashes, drown and stir again until it is dead out

Never leave a campfire unattended

Never have a campfire when it is windy, hot and dry

For more information on the restrictions, visitors are encouraged to contact their local District Ranger office, or at 435-789-1181.