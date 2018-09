The Roosevelt fire located 32 miles south of Jackson has grown to just over 29,100 acres. Latest reports have 259 firefighters and 15 aircraft on scene and no report on any containment at this time. A reported 230 homes have been evacuated.

Meanwhile the Marten fire, 13 miles east of Afton near Marten Creek, is now at 5,920 acres with 51 firefights on location.