Fire Update: Roosevelt and Martens Creek Fires

Here are the latest fire reports from the Roosevelt and Martens Creek Fires:

On Friday, fire officials fighting the Roosevelt Fire south of Jackson stated they have determined that an abandoned warming fire is the cause of the blaze that has consumed numerous homes and, so far, over 60,000 acres. Officials are asking for public information concerning area backcountry users between Friday, September 14th and Sunday, September 16th. Information can be given by calling the U.S. Forest Service at 208-577-5852.

As of 2:15 p.m., the Roosevelt Fire south of Jackson is now contained 45% on the perimeter with 60,762 burned. Officials are now hoping for a 100% containment date of October 10th.

Currently, 1,160 firefighters are on station with the support of numerous helicopters and fixed wing aircraft.

In the Hoback Ranches area, recovery efforts will continue in preparation of an organized re-entry into the area. At last report, 55 homes in Hoback Ranches have been destroyed. Lower Valley Energy and Rocky Mountain Energy are working to restore destroyed infrastructure in some areas.

The Martens Creek Fire in the Afton area is now reporting 90% containment on the perimeter with fire consumption at 6,483 acres. 302 firefighters are still on scene.