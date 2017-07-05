Firefighters Stay Busy with 17 Wildland Fires During 4th of July

UPDATE: Fire Warden Mike Bournazian has sent updated information that 20 wildland fires were reported n Sweetwater County the night of the 4th. Get more information here.

Original: A total of 17 wildland fires were reported in Sweetwater County in a four-hour period the night of July 4th.

In an email to County Commissioner Randy Wendling which was read during the Commission’s regularly scheduled meeting, County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian described the night as the single busiest night in his 30-year career.

Between the Green River Fire Department, Rock Springs Fire Department, Sweetwater County Fire Department, Fire District #1, and BLM fire crews, 16 wildland fires were tackled. An additional blaze was reported near Wamsutter which was fought by Wamsutter’s fire department.

All of the fires reported the night of the Fourth of July were the result of fireworks use.

The various departments worked to fight the fires and even ran out of engines to staff them during at least one time during the four-hour period.

No injuries were reported as a result of the fires, and no significant property damage occurred.

In the last 10 days, a total of 24 wildland fires have been reported in Sweetwater County.