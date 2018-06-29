Latest

Fireworks Banned on Public Lands in Sweetwater County

June 29, 2018

According to Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian, Fireworks are banned on ALL BLM Managed Public Lands. The Ashley National Forest will be releasing a Press Release in the next day or two on their efforts for Stage 1 Fire Restrictions which will affect the entire shoreline of Flaming Gorge, where the use of Fireworks is already banned.

Fireworks ARE LEGAL to use in Sweetwater County ONLY when done so on Private Property with the property owners consent and outside of the City Limits of Rock Springs and Green River.

Fireworks are also banned in the Town of Wamsutter. The Town of Granger will have an area in Granger at their park for the public to light off fireworks.



	

	
			            

            	

