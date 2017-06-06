Fireworks Display Cut From Rock Springs Budget, Council To Vote On Issue June 20th

The City of Rock Springs could be without a fireworks display this year if the city council approves the proposed budget for the next fiscal year as it stands.

The proposed budget for the City of Rock Springs currently allocates no funds for a city fireworks display. If approved, this would eliminate a city funded fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

According to City Councilman Tim Savage, the council will vote on the proposed budget during their meeting on June 20, 2017. Savage said the cuts are widespread across departments in an attempt to focus on needs rather than wants.

In previous years, the city allocated $25,000 for the Fourth of July fireworks display. That $25,000 has been cut from the proposed budget as the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department was asked in November to cut $650,000 from their budget.

As a part of those cuts, the Parks and Recreation Department previously reduced facility hours, increased and implemented fees for athletic fields and parks, and increased fees for the Recreation and Civic Centers.

The Rock Springs City Council’s next meeting is scheduled for June 6th at 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall.

The full preliminary budget for the next fiscal year can be viewed online at http://www.rswy.net/egov/documents/1494464461_16462.pdf.