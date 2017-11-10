Fireworks Donation Page Currently Active

The City of Rock Springs has launched a website which provides residents the opportunity to pay for a fireworks display on the Fourth of July.

With tightening budgets, the City of Rock Springs canceled the 2017 fireworks display. For 2018, though, residents can donate through a PayPal account to bring a public fireworks display back to Rock Springs. PayPal was selected because it takes a lower percentage of donations than other donation sites.

Anyone who does not want to donate via PayPal can still donate to the 2018 Fireworks Display Fund in person at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center, Civic Center, or City Hall.

Past fireworks displays in Rock Springs came at the cost of $20,000.

With a goal of $20,000, the City is well on its way to raising the funds needed. Bruce and Carla Pivic, owners of Infinity Power and Controls and WyoRadio, have donated $2500 on behalf of each business for the display. In addition, the City of Rock Springs donated $2018 to the fireworks fund.

A minimum of $10,000 must be raised by December 31, 2017 in order for the City to enter into a contract for the display. If the $10,000 minimum is not raised by the end of December, donated funds will carry over for a display in 2019.

The donation page is currently available at RSFireworks.com once the PayPal account is set up.

Donors who contribute $100 or more will have the chance to vote on the location of the fireworks display. A donors page will recognize those who contribute.