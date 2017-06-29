Fireworks in Sweetwater County: What You Need To Know (2017)

The Fourth of July is full of celebration and fun, but for local fire authorities it can often be a day filled with fire and concern.

We spoke with fire officials from Sweetwater County Fire, Fire District #1, and Rock Springs and Green River Fire Departments to get the answers to some of the most commonly asked fireworks questions leading up to the Fourth of July.

Where Can I Use Fireworks?

While fireworks are allowed in Sweetwater County, they are not allowed within the city limits of Rock Springs and Green River. Both cities have ordinances against using fireworks, and violators can be cited and have their fireworks confiscated.

In addition, anyone who sets a fire can be charged for suppression costs. Sweetwater County Fire Warden Mike Bournazian says those costs can really add up.

“It can run into the tens of thousands of dollars. Especially if it’s multi-agency, multi-jurisdiction,” said Bournazian. “You have to bring in aircraft to help, and if you’re there for more than one day, you have to constantly make sure it’s out over the next several days. Then those costs add up really quickly.”

Laws also prohibit the use of fireworks on land administered by the Bureau of Land Management as well as lands operated by the U.S. Forest Service. Flaming Gorge Reservoir, for example, is surrounded by Forest Service land, and fireworks can’t be used on the shores.

With restrictions on fireworks, the only place fireworks are legally allowed is on private property—and only with the land owner’s permission.

Larry Erdmann, Battalion Chief for the Green River Police Department, notes that fireworks are banned year-round, not just on the Fourth of July.

“When I’ve seen the worst fires start is actually before or after the Fourth of July because people go out and buy their fireworks ahead of time and want to try them out. One of our biggest fires that we ever had within the city limits of Green River for a brush fire happened after the Fourth of July with kids playing with fireworks, and it lit Mansface up pretty good,” said Erdmann in reference to a blaze several years ago.

Anyone with questions about land boundaries can contact the BLM or visit the BLM office for a land status map.

Can I Use Fireworks On White Mountain?

In the past, many people have gone to White Mountain to set off fireworks—sometimes resulting in fires.

Jake Ribordy, Assistant Fire Chief for Fire District #1, said the land on White Mountain consists of public land operated by the BLM and private land mostly owned by the Rock Springs Grazing Association.

Fireworks are prohibited on the lands operated by the BLM, and anyone utilizing the private property must obtain permission from the landowner.

“Those properties are not marked as far as which property you’re on,” added Bournazian. “So, it’s the responsibility of the individual lighting the fireworks to know where they are, and whose property they’re on, and to obtain that permission to be legal.”

Bournazian said there are several ways for people learn which property is operated by BLM and which is private land.

“You can go to the BLM office here in Rock Springs and get a land ownership map from the BLM. You can go to the county courthouse, and they can assist you in identifying property ownership. And then there’s several public ways—using the internet, or if you have a GPS or hunting map servers and things like that which identify land ownerships,” said Bournazian.

What If I Start A Fire?

So, what should you do if a fire does break out? The most important thing to do is report the fire. While this seems like common sense, many people choose to leave the scene of a fire rather than call it in.

It’s also important to take note of where you are located before setting off fireworks so you can provide dispatch with an accurate location if a fire does occur or if you need medical assistance.

“With all the construction, at least within the City of Rock Springs, remember response times are going to be slow. People need to know where they’re at so if they do have a fire, they know how to call and get the information so we have a better idea of what apparatus can make it there the fastest and the safest,” said Captain Leeland Reese with the Rock Springs Fire Department.

If a fire does start, whether it is within city limits, on private property, on BLM land, or within the National Forest, the responsible party can be charged for the costs to suppress the fire.

What Is The Fire Risk?

Recent moisture has created a lot of grass this season, and that grass is starting to dry out.

It’s difficult to know exactly what the fire risk will be until the day of the Fourth of July, but fire authorities agree that the grass presents a significant fire risk.

“Right now, our fuel moisture is up but the Cheat grass is dry. So, there’s significant fire danger. In fact, I think some areas near us are under a red flag warning already,” said Ribordy.

Bournazian notes that dry grass presents a risk for all jurisdictions, even within city limits.

“Because of the wet springs we’ve had back-to-back, we’re seeing grass in areas we haven’t seen grass before, especially in the abundance that we have,” said Bournazian.

What Precautions Should Be Taken?

First and foremost, fire authorities agree that the safest route is to not set off your own fireworks. There are several community fireworks displays on and around the Fourth of July which provide a means to enjoy fireworks without taking the risk of starting a fire. See a list of local fireworks displays here.

For those who still choose to use fireworks, here are some tips from local fire authorities:

Have a fire extinguisher (preferably a water extinguisher), shovels, and a water source nearby

Be prepared for the unexpected

Supervise children with fireworks

Be aware of where you are using fireworks and who owns/manages the land

Use a clear area void of vegetation

Limit fireworks to those that stay on the ground and can be more controlled

Know how to provide emergency personnel with the location in case of fire

If a fire does start, report it by calling 911

Anyone with additional questions about fireworks can contact their local or county fire department, city representatives, or the BLM.